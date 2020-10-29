EuroCham Cambodia hosted a 2 days workshop “Get ready for the EU market – the opportunities & requirements”

Did you know the European Union’s Food & Beverage (F&B) market is worth EUR 1,192 billion, and that it employs over 23 million people in its food supply chain?

On the 22nd and 23rd October 2020, EuroCham, in partnership with the ADW, the GIZ Global Business Network (GBN) program, and the Import Promotion Desk (IPD) program hosted a 2-day training titled “Get ready for the EU market – the opportunities & requirements”. The event focused on the export of natural ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics – and how Cambodian companies could begin to unlock the EU market.



We were excited to welcome some of Cambodia’s leading exporters to the training. Participants were taught the scale of the EU F&B market, the opportunities and challenges it presents, and had a chance to ask questions directly to an expert on EU Import Promotion from the IPD program.

Is your company working on natural ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, and wanting to learn more about export opportunities to the EU? If so please send an email to Info@eurocham-cambodia.org with the email subject: EU Export Opportunities Enquiry.