EuroCham Cambodia host webinar on food safety for export

The European Chamber of Commerce Cambodia is hosting a webinar on food safety for export on 4 November.

More about the event:

Matching relevant food safety standards is integral to being able to export food and beverage products – especially to developed markets. A variety of organizations offer certifications in food safety, but their requirements can often seem overly complex, and it is easy to get lost in the myriad of documents and bodies to choose from.

This webinar aims to provide a high level, simplified overview of the process – the webinar will be useful for companies wanting to start their journey towards food & beverage exports, and who want to take their next steps in getting ready for the food safety inspections and audits their company will have to face.

To this aim, ARISE+ Cambodia & EuroCham have partnered to host our fourth SME Export Talk – focus on “Food Safety for Export” on 4 November 2021 at 10:00 AM.

Participants will hear from an auditor on the food safety certifications & standards that are available along with processes and requirements to obtain them, they will learn the different types of services and food safety tests that laboratories provide. They will also hear from an experienced company about the challenges of getting certified, and how food safety certifications have benefited their operations & exports.

Find more information and sign up here