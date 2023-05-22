EuroCham Cambodia to organize “Open Office Day” event

The European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham Cambodia) will organize the “Open Office Day” event on 13 June 2023 from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The event’s purpose is to present an overview of the membership program, and discuss how members can get involved in the chamber’s various activities as well as providing information on EuroCham business services & supporting programs the upcoming activities & projects.

Additionally, there will be a small networking event in the EuroCham lobby.

There is no fee for attending the event.

For interested attendees, please send an email to [email protected] or call 010 888 035.

Source: https://www.eurocham-cambodia.org/event/1094/EuroCham-Open-Office-