Join Hong Kong’s most ambitious business event for sustainable development – ReThink 2021

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to Hong Kong’s best attended and most ambitious business event for sustainable development on 5-6 October at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.

More about the event:

It’s time to ReThink 2021.

ReThink 2021, co-organized by BEC, has been designed specifically for sustainability practitioners, business leaders, and those responsible for researching and resourcing new sustainable strategies. The annual ecosystem event unites stakeholders, demonstrating the business case and strategies for change against a backdrop of innovation and the sustainable solutions needed to achieve a circular economy and strive for a carbon-neutral Hong Kong by 2050.

The conference program has been expanded across multiple theatres, workshops, and stages; hosting a dynamic agenda structured by topic and function, addressing the challenges and opportunities for corporates, enterprise businesses, and SMEs. Join us in October for insight, inspiration, and proven business case examples from experts and visionaries covering the six key themes of ReThink 2021:

Circular Economy

Cities & Mobility

Decarbonization

Food & The Natural World

People & Purpose

Redefining Value

All delegate fees will contribute to a beneficiary fund supporting impact initiatives with Two Hong Kong charity partners. For more details, please visit HERE.

