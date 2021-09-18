Sweden supports UNICEF’s call to safely reopen schools in low-risk areas of the Philippines

In a recent statement, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila affirmed that the country supports UNICEF’s call to safely reopen schools in low-risk areas of the Philippines.

According to the statement, as of 14 September 2021, the Philippines and Venezuela are the only remaining countries in the world that have not yet reopened schools.

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila supports UNICEF’s call to safely reopen schools in low-risk areas as soon as possible. The futures of nearly 77 million children, whose classrooms have been closed for the past 18 months, depends on it, the Embassy stated.

