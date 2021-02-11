FinnCham Hong Kong invites members to join Webinar on Business Community Budget Speech



On 10 February 2021, the Finnish Chamber of Commerce released an invitation, as follow:

We would like to invite all the Members to join Business Community Budget Speech Webinar with the Financial Secretary Paul Chan. The Honourable Paul MP Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR, will deliver his 2021-2022 Budget Speech to the Legislative Council on 24 February 2021.

Every year, the Hong Kong business community hosts a luncheon for hundreds of executives to hear the Financial Secretary elaborate on the details of his latest Budget, this year the event will be held online on March 12th.

Attendees will be able to hear Mr. Chan discuss the Government’s plans to steer its fiscal policy and enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness. Not least, he will also discuss measures to help Hong Kong businesses cope with the difficulties they are experiencing as the global economy struggles in the pandemic.

This free webinar is for members only.

