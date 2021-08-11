Join Norway Health Tech and investigate Singapore as potential market and gateway to Asia

Singapore is one of the world’s most promising markets within healthcare. Join the webinar by Norway Health Tech on 25 August to learn how, when, what, and why Singapore could be the right place to scale for your healthcare business. The webinar is held in cooperation with the Norwegian Smart Care Cluster, Innovation Norway Asia, and Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce.

More about the event:

Go Global – to Singapore! Join Norway Health Tech, Norwegian Smart Care Cluster, and Innovation Norway to further investigate the potential of Singapore as a potential market and gateway to Asia

Singapore is one of the world’s most promising markets within healthcare. Singapore has the ambition to lead the development of modern and first-class healthcare solutions and concepts in Asia. Proactive healthcare, disease prevention, and qualitative care are some key areas that the healthcare industry wants to develop and identify new innovative solutions, infrastructure, or concepts for.

Sign up for this webinar and learn how, when, what, and why Singapore could be the right place to scale for your healthcare business.

Program

Welcome & introduction, by Trine Radmann, Norway Health Tech,

Why Singapore is the perfect place to establish an Asian business for young Norwegian companies, by Erik Borgen, Chairman of Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce.

Enterprise Singapore – MR. Zachary Chu, Senior Development Partner, America & Western Europe Brief Introduction to the Singapore Healthcare Landscape Singapore Business culture ESG International programs

Market Opportunities/ Problem Statements – Health Singapore National Health Innovation Centre Singapore (NHIC) – Dr. Michal Ho, Head of Innovation «Nurturing HealthTech Innovation Ideas in Singapore» Innovation Norway Singapore – Pål Arne Kastmann Update Problem statements SEA market mapping (business Sweden collaboration)

Company – lesson learned: DNV Imatis, Dan Credazzi Branch Manager Experience/ lesson learned in SIN

Market Program plan – Global Growth Health Singapore, Ivar-Jo Theien og Pål Arne Kastmann Business Network

Wrap up by Trine Radmann, Norway Health Tech

Market program Singapore – Global Growth HealthTech Singapore 2021

The aim of the webinar is to attract Norwegian companies to commercialize and scale in Singapore. Singapore is also a perfect place to start if a company is looking towards South-East Asia, and the focus and program from Innovation Norway and collaborative partners will make the journey towards this part of Asia as fast as possible.

