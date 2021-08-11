International relations / Philippines / Sweden

Swedish and Filipino collaboration launch the Sea Mariners program

On 10 August, The Embassy of Sweden in Manila in cooperation with Philippine Transmarine Carriers, and Sweden Alumni Network in the Philippines launched the Sea Mariners Program, the embassy writes in a recent update. 

The Sea Mariners program aims at engaging the youth to advocate for disaster prevention, environmental protection, and coastal cleanup. 

The program is supported by the Swedish Institute, Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, and global Swedish companies Epiroc, Volvo Buses, and Tetra Pak.

According to the embassy, Ambassador Harald Fries commended the collaboration while H.E. Carlos Salinas, IMO Maritime Ambassador, and Ms. Carla Limcaoco, former Honorary Consul-General of Sweden to the Philippines, also shared messages of support.

