Join Planet Youth 2022 Annual Conference: Creating a Better Future for Youth

Planet Youth is to organize “Planet Youth 2022 Annual Conference: Creating a Better Future for Youth” from 14-16 September 2022 at the Grand Hotel Reykjavik, Iceland.

The event invites participants from Asian drug prevention programmes to join and learn how the Icelandic Drug Prevention Model works and how it is possible to implement this anywhere in the world. The Planet Youth organization is strong in the western world but is looking for partner organizations in Asia.

Agenda of the event includes:

Day 1 – The Core Elements of Planet Youth

Day 2 – Experiences from Planet Youth Communities Around the World

Day 3 – Challenges, Innovation, and Future Steps of Planet Youth

If interested, save the date and Register Now to learn more about the Icelandic Prevention Model and Planet Youth methodology directly from international experts and the global Planet Youth community.

For further information, please contact conference@planetyouth.org.