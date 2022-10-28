Norwegian arrested for possessing 8.34 kgs of drug “shabu” in Philippines

A 59 year-old Norwegian passenger, Rose Alex Moi was arrested for carrying 8.34 kgs of suspected shabu drug (methamphetamine hydrochloride), approximately valued P56.7 million by anti-narcotics authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, the Philippines on Friday, 28 October 2022

According to the Bureau of Customs-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC NAIA), the airport authorities detected suspicious items in the passenger luggage after an x-ray examination, so they requested to check the inside before finding the drug.

The foreigner’s point of origin was Johannesburg, South Africa. She previously traveled from Dubai via United Emirates Airlines, flight EK334 and later arrived at the Philippines’ NAIA on Thursday night, 27 October 2022, reported Manila Bulletin.

Rose Alex Moi could be charged with violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Drug Act and RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization And Tariff Act (CMTA).

Plus, further investigation is being conducted to identify the passenger’s contacts or those behind the illegal trade, said NAIA Customs Deputy Collector Lourdes Mangaoang.

