Come to share & discuss ideas with NordCham Roundtable

NordCham Indonesia together with Wartsila is to organize a meeting on 7 September 2022 from 8 AM to 10 AM at Wartsila (the 19th floor), South Jakarta, Indonesia.

Every participant is expected to prepare something to share, such as information of individual business/organization/industry, rumors, or trends.

The event follows the Chatham House rule, which states:

“When a meeting, or part thereof, is held under the Chatham House Rule, participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, may be revealed.”

If interested to join the meeting, please register here.