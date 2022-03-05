Join Swedcham HK’s DE&I Networking Series: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the workplace 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to join them for the next session of the DE&I Networking Series with the Dutch-, Canadian, and Finnish Chamber of Commerce on 10 March.

More about the event, the organizers write:

What used to be at the back-burner has now become table stakes. Diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) have gained significant importance to the workforce since the pandemic started, fueled by societal division and equality movements. Organizations are expected to speak out and commit to DE&I values or risk losing their talent and face a diminishing talent pool.

However, DE&I is more than marketing and brand campaigns. Your workforce sentiments reflect your commitment to ensuring diversity and inclusion in the organization, and they have the power and influence to attract like-minded people to work for you.

In this webinar, you can find out more from our speakers Ben Elms from Randstad and Sander Looijen from Sheraton and Four Point by Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung about the impact of DE&I on your employer brand and your ability to attract and retain talent.

This webinar is part of the DE&I Networking Series, which is an inter-chamber collaboration between the Swedish-, Dutch-, Canadian and Finnish Chamber of Commerce.

Find more information and sign up here