Learn more about sustainable opportunities for fashion brands and retailers 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to their upcoming webinar covering sustainable opportunities for fashion brands and retailers on 28 September.

More about the event, SwedCham writes:

Tomorrow’s fashion is more than clothes. Customers demand more; communities expect more, and our planet is stretched to its limits. To stay relevant the industry needs to change. Having a high-performing, transparent, and sustainable supply chain today is of vital importance for all companies that wish for a prosperous business tomorrow.

So, to the big questions; how do you optimize and scale a sustainable sourcing strategy? Can international market expansion goals go along with a sustainability and circularity striving brand?

Join representatives from our member company Business Sweden Hong Kong, Treadler, Swedish Stockings, and The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Limited (HKRITA) to explore sustainability opportunities throughout the supply chain, tapping into their learnings from setting and implementing more sustainable sourcing and market strategies. This webinar will be moderated by SwedCham HKs GM Christian Bergenstråhle.

When? Tuesday 28th of September at 6.00-7.00 pm

Where? Online

Price? Free for Members, HKD80 for Non Members

Find more information and sign up here