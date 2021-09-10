The Danish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to join the Green Forum to explore EU and Hong Kong’s current and upcoming climate agendas #TheGreenWay on 16 September.

More about the event:

Both the EU and Hong Kong have set ambitious targets to reach climate neutrality, through policies such as the European Green Deal, or Hong Kong’s pledge to increase its use of renewable energy. These initiatives are crucial in aiding in their competitiveness and trigger progressive transformations in their economies.

This September, EuroCham, together with the European Office to Hong Kong and Macau, will welcome notable speakers, such as The Honourable Mrs. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-Ngor, The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as well as other Hong Kong Government and European Officials and industry experts in the sustainability landscape. Topics that will be discussed:

Setting the Scene: EU and Hong Kong Working Together on Climate Action

Sustainable Finance: A Joint Agenda for Global Standards

Moving Our Transport the Green Way

Building a Green City

What has Business Got to do With a European Green Deal?

The Green Forum represents a unique opportunity to learn more and exchange ideas on sustainability in Hong Kong and Europe, embrace #TheGreenWay.

This event is organized by the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

Find more information and sign up here