Join the Danish Chamber of Commerce for a night at the races in Hong Kong

The Horse racing season is upon Hong Kong and the Danish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them at a night at the races on 13 October at adrenaline in Hong Kong.

About the event DCC Hong Kong writes:

Join us for a Wednesday night at the races in Happy Valley, where we have booked the terrace at the “adrenaline” bar for the Danish Chamber of Commerce. The beautiful horses, the skillful jockeys, the crowds going wild, all add up to an exciting, fun-filled, thrilling atmosphere in a world-class venue.

There are two options:

Arrive at 6 PM and have dinner together at Vietnamese restaurant Nha Trang (Times Square)

Arrive later and watch the races, which kicks off at 7.10 PM

If you choose to arrive early and have dinner with us, it will be a sharing menu put together by Nha Trang restaurant incl. 1 drink (soft drink or tea). After dinner, it’s a short 10-minute walk to Happy Valley Racecourse.

* Please note that the “adrenaline” bar is a COVID safe venue, hence all guests must scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” (“LHS”) QR Code and all guests are required to have completed the COVID-19 vaccination course (2 doses), and must present the QR Code evidencing their vaccination records for verification before seating.

Find more information and sign up here