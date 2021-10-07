Join The Nordic Career Fair 2021 in Beijing

The Swedish Chamber, Danish Chamber, Finnish Business Council, and Norwegian Business Association invites you to the First Nordic Career Fair at Chao Hotel Sanlitun in Beijing on 23 October.

More about the event:

For five years in a row, the Swedish Career Fair has been held in both Beijing and Shanghai with huge success! Every year with over 30 exhibiting companies and 1000 visitors. This year’s event is scaling up and making it a Nordic Career Fair together with the other Nordic Chambers.

Participating in the Fair will help you to not only find great new employees but also to increase your visibility and interaction with Nordic companies and Chinese employees. Every year we have hundreds of visitors of Chinese university graduates and young professionals. The exhibiting companies and organizations ranging from SMEs to MNCs, in different industries.

We have invited the opening speakers from the Embassy of Finland, Embassy of Sweden, and Embassy of Norway.

During the day there will be an Alumni Corner and Seminar: Nordic Company culture discussion sharing experiences working at Nordic companies.

Already registered Company Exhibitors are

Asia Perspective (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Greencarrier Shanghai Limited

WirelessCar (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Sandvik (China) Holding Co., Ltd.

Syntronic (Beijing) Technology R&D Centre Co., Ltd.

Ericsson (China) Communications Co, Ltd.

Danfoss

Kreab

Find more information and sign up here