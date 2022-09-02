China / Denmark / Finland / General news / Laos / Malaysia / Myanmar / Singapore / Sweden / Thailand / Vietnam

Learn about reports on “Sourcing Trends in China and Southeast Asia”

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) with SwedCham China, and FinnCham Beijing are to host a Hybrid event, “Sourcing Trends in China and Southeast Asia” on 7 September 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM (Beijing Time). Attendees can participate in the event both online and offline.

This year, the survey focuses on companies looking to diversify their supply chain to alternative sourcing markets, the prevalence of this phenomenon, and the underlying causes.

The event will have Mr. Johan Annell, Partner at Asia Perspective as speaker.

Ticket information:

  • Online tickets: 100/Member, and 150 RMB /Non-member (the online link will be sent to online – attendees closer to the event)
  • Offline tickets: 150 RMB / Member; 200 RMB/ Non-member (includes coffee and refreshments)

