SwedCham China sharp talk: How to get a Green Card in China

During the pandemic of COVID-19, cross-border travel has been heavily impacted in many different ways for everyone and especially for expats and their families in China.

With a China Green Card or the Permanent Resident ID Card (FPRID) or 外国人永久居留证身份证 issued by the Ministry of Public Security of China, you can go in and out of China freely without needing a visa even amid Covid.

The key benefit of having an FPRID is the ability to stay in China for 10 years and permit the holder to enter and leave the country without any visa requirements. In addition, the FPRIDs now hold functions such as transactions relating to finance, healthcare, education, transport, telecommunications, tax, social security, property registration, and legal services.

To provide you with the latest updates and the opportunity for you to ask questions about China Green Card, SwedCham is glad to invite Ms. Maggie Ma, Senior Consultant at FESCO, to interpret the new updates on policies and the impact of these changes will have on the applicant.

During the webinar, you will hear

Is a Chinese green card equivalent to Chinese nationality?

Who can apply for a Green Card in China?

What’s the procedure for getting a China Green Card?

Case study sharing followed by a Q&A

Event info:

Date: July 15, 2021

Time: 15:00 – 16:00

Venue: Webinar Anywhere from the World

Price: 80 RMB/members; 160 RMB/Non-members

Language: English

