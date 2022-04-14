Join the Offshore Outlook – Delisting of Chinese companies, SPACs, and more

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join their upcoming event titled “Offshore Outlook – Delisting of Chinese companies, SPACs and more” on 26 April.

More about the event, SwedCham HK writes:

Offshore vehicles have continued to generate dramatic headlines across the world as a result of recent leaks such as the Pandora Papers. However, many of the headlines are arguably sensationalist and detract from the legitimate uses of offshore structures.

In this webinar, Peter Vas, a partner at offshore law firm Loeb Smith Attorneys, will address some of the key issues and trends in the offshore legal market from a BVI and a Cayman Islands.

The seminar will include a discussion of the following themes:

The privatization of Chinese companies listed on NASDAQ and the NYSE: why are so many Chinese businesses currently delisting from stock markets in the US and how are such transactions structured?

The boom of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs): what are SPACs and why are there so many of them?

The rise of venture capital and private equity funding: what is driving record growth of venture capital and private equity transactions and why is this relevant to offshore companies?

Sign up now and secure your spot in this unique opportunity to take part in insights from a recognized industry professional.

Registration Info

Members: Free

Non-members: HKD 100

