SwedCham HK webinar ‘Brand Wars: China Steps Up Against Trademark Squatters’

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled ‘Brand Wars: China Steps Up Against Trademark Squatters’ on April 8.

More about the webinar, SwedCham HK writes:

For the past four decades, foreign companies have been confronted with Chinese trademark squatting. Trademark squatting, in which someone else registers your trademark, suddenly prevents you from using your brand in China. Causing massive headaches every year, foreign companies are often left with little choice but to cough up huge sums to buy back the trademark, rebrand their product, or fight for the right to use the brand through lengthy legal battles.

But has all this changed with the latest amendment to China’s Trademark Law? Since the end of 2019, the amended law was introduced to prevent trademark squatting with bad intentions.

Join Ai-Leen Lim, CEO and Principal Counsel, and Ashley Zhao, Partner – AWA Asia, for this webinar exploring how the bad-faith principle is being applied by the administrative authorities and the courts in practice since it entered law.

You will leave this webinar with a better understanding of the great strides the world’s most populous nation has made in combating trademark squatting and how you can take advantage of the bad-faith principle.

In addition to answering questions throughout the webinar, Ai-Leen and Ashley will touch upon:

What is necessary to fulfill the requirement of “bad faith” in the battle against squatters

Greater transparency of opposition and invalidation decisions

How China’s four IP Courts are applying additional guidelines

How brand owners should handle multiple proceedings in China (concurrent judicial and administrative proceedings)

Best practice tips to design the ultimate China trademark strategy

Latest updates affecting the trademark regime in China (standardizing and fast track examination).

Find more information and sign up here