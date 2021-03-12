Are you SwedCham HK’s new Marketing Committee Member?

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong is looking for a Marketing Committee Member to join SwedCham HK and have made the following announcement:

“We Want You!

Are you passionate about marketing, have the knowledge and fresh ideas to share? The SwedCham marketing committee is looking for a new teammate, someone who can help with our strategic marketing and planning efforts. To be part of our committee is a non-paid engagement, but we provide a great network that is more valuable than money.

If you are or have been working within this field, drop us a line, and let’s talk!

Send your email to chamber@swedcham.com.hk. Mark the email MARKETING COMMITTEE.”