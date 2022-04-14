Denmark visited Seven Clean Seas on Riau Islands to discuss green transition 

Last week, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia visited Riau Islands to continue the discussion on how Denmark can support the green transition and sustainable waste management in the province as part of the Sustainable Island Initiative.

The Embassy notes that the Environment Team used this opportunity to visit Seven Clean Seas which is an ocean cleanup organization that recently established a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Bintan by employing 50 local workers to pick and sort ocean litter.

Seven Clean Seas aims to recover 10.000.000 kg of plastic pollution by 2025 through mobilizing local communities and establishing a plastic offset service for companies.

Several Danish professionals are involved in the organization as advisors, the Embassy adds.