Join webinar to understand China and Asia growth and how these affect Danish companies

Denmark Asia Business Alliance (DABA) and the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) invites you to join a webinar, “Riding Dragon’s Tail: Understanding China and Asia’s Growth and Its Implications for Danish Companies,” which will be held on Monday, 19 June 2023.

The webinar’s speakers are Jesper Svenningsen, Executive Director of Nordcham Philippines, Eugenia Victorino, Head of Asia Strategy at SEB, and Peter Ling-Vannerus, Chief Representative at SEB Representative Beijing Office.

Topics to be covered include:

China’s economic prospects

Fact from fear mongering: De-risking or decoupling from China

Geo-political issues in Europe and the potential impact on European business operations in China and Asia

Trends, opportunities, risks and challenges for Danish companies in China and Asia, presented by the evolving Asian trade flows amidst changing geopolitical issues

Which countries in APAC are seen as an alternative, for which industries and why?

By attending this webinar, you will gain a deeper understanding of the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges facing Danish companies operating in Asia. You’ll leave with valuable insights to help you make informed business decisions and better position your company for success in this dynamic market.

After registering, the link to join the meeting will be sent via email before the event.

Please click here to register.