Non-life insurance market in Vietnam attracts foreign investors

Non-life insurance from the Vietnam National Aviation Insurance Joint Stock Corporation (VNI) and Military Insurance Corporation (MIC) in Vietnam has attracted foreign investors during the first quarter of 2023.

According to Vietnam Plus, the PYN Elite Fund, an investment fund from Finland, has announced it has bought 500,000 shares of MIC, raising its ownership rate from 4.99% to 5.29%.

This transaction officially made the Finnish fund to be the second largest shareholder in the MIC.

The PYN Elite Fund was established in 1999 by PYN Fund Management. It is an investment fund targeting the Asian markets.

