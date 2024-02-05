Joint statement condemns violence in Myanmar



A joint statement from countries of the world urges the military in Myanmar to cease all violence against civilians, as the military coup passes its third anniversary. The joint statement is backed by foreign ministers of Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand, South Korea, the United States, the UK, Australia, Canada, and the high representative of the European Union.

It states:

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the military regime’s ongoing atrocities and human rights violations, such as sexual and gender-based violence, and the restriction of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, through peaceful protests and the media”.

The statement also calls for political prisoners to be released and full humanitarian access in the region. Furthermore it calls for a dialogue between the combatants and for the international community to stop providing the military with arms and equipment as well as pushing the military to end the violence. The statement supports the fight for an inclusive and genuine democracy for the people of Myanmar.

Source: The Star