Alarming amount of Danish perpetrators of remote sexual assault

Save the Children Denmark is alarmed about statistics from the Philippine authorities which show that residents in Denmark are responsible for a large number of remote assaults towards children. This was published last week by the Danish newspaper Politiken.

The issue gained renewed attention last week, as a 45-year old man was convicted of gross sexual remote assault towards 25 children in the Philippines. The crime was committed on a computer in Copenhagen, where he instructed other adults to assault the children. The man confessed his crimes and was sentenced six years in prison.

A large amount of money is transferred from Denmark to the Philippines regarding money laundering, terrorism and sexual assault. The Philippine authorities published a rapport in 2022, where Denmark ranked as country 13 concerning money transfers of the above mentioned sort. In 2015, Denmark was not on the mentioned list. In 2022, 780.000 Danish kroner were transferred from Denmark to the Philippines.

According to psychologist at Save the Children Denmark, Per Frederiksen, the Danish authorities and the Danish police have not paid enough attention to remote assaults committed by residents in Denmark. In the opinion of Per Frederiksen it becomes clear when looking at the numbers from the Philippine authorities, that many of the perpetrators have not been caught. A year ago the so-called ‘Odin’ collaboration was created to fight money laundering, terror funding and remote assaults towards children.

Source: Politiken