Joint statement: European and World Day against Death Penalty

On 10 October, the European and World Day against the Death Penalty, the European Union in Malaysia drawed attention to the European Union (EU) and the Council of Europe firmly reiterate their unequivocal opposition to the death penalty at all times, in all places and circumstances.

As this year marks the twentieth anniversary of Protocol 13 to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), concerning the abolition of the death penalty in all circumstances, EU and the Council of Europe call on the last two Member States of the Council of Europe that have not yet acceded to this Protocol – Armenia and Azerbaijan – to do so without delay as the Death Penalty as a cruel, inhumane, and ineffective punishment.

– The EU and the Council of Europe strongly condemn the death sentences recently issued in the occupied Ukrainian city of Donetsk. We stress that these sentences were incompatible with both European human rights law and international law, including the Geneva Conventions and welcome with relief the release of the sentenced individuals (…) We also call on Singapore, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries that have recently increased the number of executions to join the worldwide trend and abandon the use of this inhuman punishment.

Finally, the EU and the Council of Europe encourage all states to join the Global Alliance for Torture-Free Trade committed to restricting the trade in goods used to carry out torture and capital punishment.

Further information: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2022/10/09/european-and-world-day-against-the-death-penalty-10-october-2022-joint-statement-by-the-high-representative-on-behalf-of-the-european-union-and-the-secretary-general-of-the-council-of-europe/?s=08&fbclid=IwAR3d4AmHDZMYDCXi9snWXPZP00O8SO_mlXDhSUs8yaFbrAjzOmNJgCCAnSo

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia