Join the European Day of Languages with Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur calls for Finns to join the European Day of Languages (EDL) 2022 on 1 October. The event is organized by European Union National Institutes for Culture in Malaysia, a network of organizations engaging in cultural relations.

The day is organized with the intention of encourage lifelong language learning across Europe. It focuses on building awareness on the importance of language learning to increase plurilingualism and intercultural understanding while promoting the rich linguistic and cultural diversity of Europe.

EDL has been celebrated since 26 September 2001 and will feature activities such as quiz contests, storytelling, film screenings and t-shirt design contests.

It is a EUNIC Malaysia initiative in collaboration with the Czech Embassy Kuala Lumpur, Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur, Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur, Georgia in Malaysia Goethe-Institut Malaysia, Embassy of Hungary Kuala Lumpur, Embassy of Italy in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, Embassy of the Netherlands in Malaysia, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kuala Lumpur, Romanian Embassy to Malaysia, Embajada de España en Malasia, British Council Malaysia and European Union in Malaysia.

