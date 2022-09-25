Finland / General news / Malaysia

Join the European Day of Languages with Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur

- by Jeannette Hinrup - 2 Comments.

Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur calls for Finns to join the European Day of Languages (EDL) 2022 on 1 October. The event is organized by European Union National Institutes for Culture in Malaysia, a network of organizations engaging in cultural relations.

The day is organized with the intention of encourage lifelong language learning across Europe. It focuses on building awareness on the importance of language learning to increase plurilingualism and intercultural understanding while promoting the rich linguistic and cultural diversity of Europe.

EDL has been celebrated since 26 September 2001 and will feature activities such as quiz contests, storytelling, film screenings and t-shirt design contests.

It is a EUNIC Malaysia initiative in collaboration with the Czech Embassy Kuala Lumpur, Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur, Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur, Georgia in Malaysia Goethe-Institut Malaysia, Embassy of Hungary Kuala Lumpur, Embassy of Italy in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, Embassy of the Netherlands in Malaysia, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kuala Lumpur, Romanian Embassy to Malaysia, Embajada de España en Malasia, British Council Malaysia and European Union in Malaysia.

For registration and further information: https://www.alliancefrancaise.org.my/community/event-rsvp/?event_id=179&fbclid=IwAR1HO-VB1OOAKEo2K1JJv33HHEK09klUjQbuNh6i_KldHRwkCAmDyydLlmg

Related posts:

UCSI Schools Kuala Lumpur is the first Finnish Experience Flagship School in Malaysia Ambassador Sami Leino and FMM discussed potential collaboration during a virtual meeting Finland to host discussion forum on ‘Strengthening Women’s Participation in Society” in Malaysia Finnish Ambassador Sami Leino visited the state of Sabah for the first time

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

2 Comments on “Join the European Day of Languages with Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur”

  1. Pingback: Join the European Day of Languages with Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur & More Latest News Here - abc news
  2. Pingback: Join the European Day of Languages with Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur – ScandAsia.com | EUROP INFO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.