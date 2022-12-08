EU awards RM2.31 million grant to SUHAKAM to support human rights principles

The European Union Delegation in Malaysia reports to have signed a contract initiating a three-year project under the “Widening Democratic Space, Strengthening the Rule of Law, and Promoting Respect for Protecting Human Rights in Malaysia” call.

The contract under the catchy name was signed in collaboration with the Human Rights Commission in Malaysia (SUHAKAM).

The project’s three main purposes are the conduct of relevant research to advance human rights, awareness raising, community promotion on human rights principles, and capacity-building of human rights proponents. It targets a diverse range of beneficiaries including government agencies, legal practitioners, civil society organizations, grass root communities, and SUHAKAM’s workforce.

The project is scheduled to kick off on 1 January 2023 with an estimated grant of Euro 500,000.00 (RM 2.31 million) and will be carried out at various locations throughout Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

It is the third time SUHAKAM and EU are embarking on a joint initiative.

Information: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/malaysia/eu-awards-rm231-million-grant-suhakam-support-widening-democratic-space_en

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia/