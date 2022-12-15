EU and Malaysia signed Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

The European Union in Malaysia announced to have signed the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) with Malaysia in Brussels.

The agreement will enhance the political dialogue on issues of global concern and will give more scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide number of policy areas, including the environment, energy, climate change, transport, trade, employment and social affairs, human rights, agriculture, non-proliferation, counter-terrorism, the fight against organised crime and migration.

The PCA will enter into force once it has been ratified by the EU Member States and Malaysia.

As previously reported, EU started negotiations with ASEAN for a region-to-region free trade agreement (FTA) in 2007. After negotiations were suspended in 2009, the EU decided to pursue bilateral trade agreements with the individual ASEAN member states.

The EU was represented by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, while its member states were represented by Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala. Malaysia was represented by Foreign Minister of Malaysia Senator Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Further information: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2022/12/14/indo-pacific-the-european-union-and-malaysia-sign-partnership-and-cooperation-agreement/?fbclid=IwAR32WYKcF0cGSqzJzsWe10UbjKFcYompT7dh-eXEHDNigqbKD_hkYGQZmG4

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia/?eid=ARBKf5CoIF69Nvv-q3DTIcCyG5hSt6hIuPdbt7WSJ85e2uDgqpmPr-DcWOgkWjceFx37bSs_5B5doIXW