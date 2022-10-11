Finland / International relations / Vietnam

Vietnam discusses cooperation in water supply and drainage with Finland

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
An overview of the meeting. Photo by VNA.

Minister of Construction, Nguyen Thanh Nghi hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, Antti Kurvinen on 10 October 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam

Both parties discussed cooperation in water supply, drainage, and clean water management.

Currently, Vietnam is working on building the Law on Water Supply and Drainage.

Kurvinen emphasized that Finland is enthusiastic about sharing management experience and engaging in cooperation activities with Vietnam.

The two ministers agreed to soon sign a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation, reported Vietnam Plus.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/construction-ministry-boosts-cooperation-with-finland/239833.vnp

Related posts:

Danish environmental minister visited China from 25-29 November to discussed green solutions and strengthen bilateral relationships Finland is not joining a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics  Danish company Grundfos signs memorandum of understanding with Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) CEO of Danish firm Grundfos praises China’s green ambitions

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.