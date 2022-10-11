Vietnam discusses cooperation in water supply and drainage with Finland

Minister of Construction, Nguyen Thanh Nghi hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, Antti Kurvinen on 10 October 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam

Both parties discussed cooperation in water supply, drainage, and clean water management.

Currently, Vietnam is working on building the Law on Water Supply and Drainage.

Kurvinen emphasized that Finland is enthusiastic about sharing management experience and engaging in cooperation activities with Vietnam.

The two ministers agreed to soon sign a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation, reported Vietnam Plus.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/construction-ministry-boosts-cooperation-with-finland/239833.vnp