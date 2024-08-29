Kasetsart University and Åbo Akademi University Collaborate on Double Degree in Animal Health Technology

Kasetsart University and Åbo Akademi University in Finland have signed a historic agreement to jointly offer a Double Degree program in Animal Health Technology. The signing ceremony took place on August 27, 2024, at Åbo Akademi University’s Faculty of Science and Engineering in Finland.

This collaboration involves a Master’s degree program combining Kasetsart University’s expertise in Veterinary Technology with Åbo Akademi University’s strengths in Cell Biology and Biochemistry. The agreement was signed by Kasetsart University’s President Dr. Chongrak Wachrinrat and Åbo Akademi University Rector, Professor Dr. Mikael Lindfelt.

The event was attended by several key academic leaders from both institutions, including Vice Rector Professor Reko Leino and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Wutthinan Ruksajit, Dean of KU’s Faculty of Veterinary Technology.

The new Double Degree program will be open to graduates in fields such as veterinary technology, animal nursing, and biological sciences. Enrollment is set to begin in the second semester of the 2024 academic year, marking the first international double degree program offered by Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Veterinary Technology.

Åbo Akademi University, known for its interdisciplinary research and education, is committed to fostering ethical responsibility, diversity, and sustainability in its academic pursuits.