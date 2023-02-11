Finnish Embassy in Bangkok welcomes new Education Advisor

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, Thailand, has welcomed Annika Vatanen as its new advisor in Labour and Educational Affairs.

Previously, Annika lived and worked in Shanghai, China for five years. She had taught business studies at a Chinese university as well as co-founded a pre-school, where its aim was to teach English using Finnish methods.

With her experienced background in the field of education and a PhD on Intercultural Leader-Follower Relations, she shared that she is ready to implement what Thailand and Finland have worked together for many years.

“I am happy to be part of the knowledgeable Finnish team in Bangkok, hoping to further Thai-Finnish cooperation in the fields of education and labor. There is a lot we can learn from and contribute to each other,” writes Annika on the embassy’s Facebook page.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyBangkok/posts/pfbid0gxD5ip4xeUSqFbk7uc3vR1fkV1cWUgLS8anzAEwejg7psYkMr29QAVbcobhsU2LVl