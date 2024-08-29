Singapore approves mpox vaccine from Bavarian Nordic for high-risk adults

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the JYNNEOS vaccine, developed by Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, for individuals aged 18 and older at high risk for smallpox or mpox. The vaccine was previously only available for emergency use, but is now fully approved following the World Health Organization’s warning about the accelerated mutation of the mpox virus. Singapore has reported 13 cases of the less severe clade 1 variant, with the government implementing enhanced surveillance at borders to prevent further spread.

Bavarian Nordic’s CEO expressed satisfaction with the approval, noting ongoing efforts to broaden vaccine access globally.

This comes as experts have highlighted the virus’s rapid evolution, particularly in Africa, raising concerns about its spread. The JYNNEOS vaccine’s approval in Singapore marks a proactive measure in the country’s public health strategy.