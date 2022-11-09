Finland / General news / Vietnam

Learn about Finnish Higher Education at “Road to Finland 2023” event in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Trawise and the Embassy of Finland in Vietnam invite any interested participants join the “Road to Finland 2023” seminar on tomorrow, 10 November 2022, at 5.30 PM at the Hotel Du Parc, 84 Tran Nhan Tong, Hai Ba Trung in Hanoi,  Vietnam

It is considered to be the first-ever event on Finnish Higher Education organized in Hanoi to prepare students for the upcoming Spring 2023 semester.

There would be representatives from seven universities from Finland to guide the students through fundamentals in starting their Finnish education journey as well as Finnish exhibitions and game zone.

For attending, please click here.

