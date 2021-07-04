King Chulalongkorn visited Denmark during his second Europe trip 108 years ago

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok’s recent highlight of Denmark – Thailand relations is a throwback to the year 1907. Because exactly 108 years ago, Thailand’s King Chulalongkorn was on his second Europe trip, and about that the Embassy writes:

𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐘 – 2 July 1907

On this day, King Chulalongkorn visited the Royal Danish family in Denmark

During King Chulalongkorn’s second trip to Europe from March 27 to November 17, 1907, the King decided to pay a visit to Denmark.

The King arrived in Denmark on July 1st and on July 2nd, King Frederik VIII invited him for a Gala dinner at Fredensborg Palace.

The close connection between the Royalties is emphasized in King Chulalongkorn’s notes about the visit:

“𝑰𝒏 𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒓𝒐𝒚𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒚 𝒘𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒚 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 (𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔). 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒉𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒉𝒐𝒕𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒉𝒔. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒍𝒚, 𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒄𝒌𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑰 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒍𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒓. 𝑺𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒂 𝒍𝒐𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒕 𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒎𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒔𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒐 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒃𝒐𝒓𝒈 𝒊𝒇 𝑰 𝒉𝒂𝒅 𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆”

On the following day, July 3rd, the King traveled to the Danish city of Århus from where he left for Norway on July 4th.