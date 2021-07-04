Norway and Vietnam prepare for international conference

On July 2, the Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen worked with the Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and Ms. Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam on the organization of the international conference on sustainable ocean economy and climate change adaptation in December 2021.

Attending the meeting were also representatives of departments under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

According to a statement on the meeting, the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam writes:

We take pride in the partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam and UNDP and look forward to this international conference on sustainable ocean economy and climate change adaptation.

This year Norway and Vietnam are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and this Conference is one of our commemorative activities of this important milestone”, said Ambassador Grete Lochen this morning in the meeting.