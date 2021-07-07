In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok explains the story behind the 400-year anniversary logo of relations between Denmark and Thailand and the slogan attached to the celebrations.

The story goes:

2021 marks the 400-year anniversary of relations between Denmark and Thailand.

The anniversary slogan “𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰, 𝐓𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” signifies the strong historical relationship up to this day and emphasizes the continuous collaboration and partnership between the two nations in the future.

The number 400 clearly stands out with two zeros highlighting the strong ties between Denmark and Thailand.

The first zero consists of the national bird of Denmark – the swan – and the national animal of Thailand – the elephant – closely intertwined in the colors of red, white, and blue.

The swan symbolizes pride and glory and the elephant symbolizes strength and longevity.

Together with the second zero, which shows the two national flags closely connected, the entire logo represents the cordial and long-standing relations between Thailand and Denmark.