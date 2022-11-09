Business in Asia / Norway / Singapore

SNCC to host insightful event on post-COVID challenges in business supply chains

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Tanker Ships in Singapore Strait. Photo: SNCC

The Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (SNCC) and the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS) are  both highlighting SNCC’s forthcoming event on 22 November on how to manage challenges in supply chains in disruptive and volatile times.

The event will include macro updates on what we have learned post COVID and how the current geopolitical situation will affect company supply chains.

Further, some of the largest players in the maritime industry such as Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg Maritime and Øystein Dørum Chief Economist at the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), will share insights on how they have governed the last years’ supply chain challenges.

For registration and general information: https://sncc.no/how-to-manage-supply-chains-in-disruptive-and-volatile-times/?fbclid=IwAR030eSZb-wzMriD_H3zQT5xLxA_5JmyQ0coBOZIM0gGxqALE3tOhwU0y2A

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SingaporeNorwayChamberofCommerce/

