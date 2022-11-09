SNCC to host insightful event on post-COVID challenges in business supply chains

The Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (SNCC) and the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS) are both highlighting SNCC’s forthcoming event on 22 November on how to manage challenges in supply chains in disruptive and volatile times.

The event will include macro updates on what we have learned post COVID and how the current geopolitical situation will affect company supply chains.

Further, some of the largest players in the maritime industry such as Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg Maritime and Øystein Dørum Chief Economist at the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), will share insights on how they have governed the last years’ supply chain challenges.

For registration and general information: https://sncc.no/how-to-manage-supply-chains-in-disruptive-and-volatile-times/?fbclid=IwAR030eSZb-wzMriD_H3zQT5xLxA_5JmyQ0coBOZIM0gGxqALE3tOhwU0y2A

