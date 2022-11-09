LEGO to open 80 more new stores in China in 2023

The Danish firm, LEGO, plans to open 80 more new stores in China in 2023 in accordance with its big global expansion plans.

“China is a very, very important market for us. We still see tremendous potential. We have been investing and expanding our business and connecting with more and more people and consumers in China over the last few years, and we will continue on that path,” said Julia Goldin, the LEGO group’s global chief product and marketing officer.

Recently, the company revealed its products inspired by Chinese culture, including five new Lego sets featuring elements such as the Lunar New Year and the Monkey King, reported the Xinhua News Site.

Goldin added that the company will continue to create more products that “taps into their [Chinese customers] history and their roots but in a modern and innovative way.”

Over the past few years, LEGO has opened over 380 retail stores in 105 cities across China.

Founded since 1932, the company has expanded its business to more than 130 countries worldwide.

Source: