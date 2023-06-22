Community news / Finland / Vietnam

Business Finland APAC Meeting held in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo by the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam’s Facebook Page.

Business Finland APAC Regional Meeting was recently held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to reflect on the success stories of promoting Finnish businesses in the Asia-Pacific region.

Joining the meeting were participants from Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Finland who are working for Business Finland, the Embassy of Finland in Vietnam, Finnpartnership, and private Finnish companies like Operon and Avant Suomi, according to the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam’s Facebook post.

Moreover, the meeting also held discussions on how to best support Finnish businesses, especially the SMEs.

The new tools like ChatGPT and AI were explored in order to optimize daily tasks as well as the best practices of utilizing different funding tools for Finnish businesses to explore APAC’s potentialities.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyHanoi/posts/pfbid02LnKDQtVbifGzFbW9KbkabrZTDxEH4qCCGNSFqwRqbaL5vapLMzNyeWhnSmeqiyMPl

