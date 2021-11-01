Learn more about doing Responsible Business in Myanmar

The European Chamber of Commerce Myanmar invites you to their upcoming webinar entitled ‘Doing Responsible Business in Myanmar: What does doing “heightened human rights due diligence” mean?’ on 3 November.

More about the event:

Please join us for a presentation to hear the expert presenter and speaker Vicky Bowman discuss the latest trends in conducting heightened due diligence, particularly in Myanmar. Vicky will also speak in broad strokes about considerations for businesses weighing the risks and benefits of operating in Myanmar. This is an opportunity to hear from a true expert on the state of responsible business in Myanmar today.

Date and Time

November 3, 9:30 am to 10:30 am (Myanmar Time)

November 3, 10 am to 11 am (Thailand Time)

November 3, 11 am to 12 pm (Singapore Time)

