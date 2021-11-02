Boom in Danish interest for travels to Thailand

The flight ticket search engine Momondo has seen a 226 percent rise in searches for plane tickets from Denmark to Thailand during the last seven days compared with the month previous, BT writes.

The boom comes after Thailand has of 1. November opened up for international tourism again. Vaccinated travelers from 64 countries are now allowed to enter Thailand and Denmark is among these countries.

The remarkable increase in interest for Thailand is unique according to Momondo’s Danish spokesperson Per Christiansen.

“It’s crazy and never seen before. It is a unique situation. We expected that we would see an increase, but has surprised us to see an increase as extreme as we are seeing at the moment,” Per Christiansen says.

Thailand is number two on the list of countries that have had the most searches on Momondo. Only surpassed by Spain. And according to Per Christiansen, this is very remarkable considering that the country has just recently announced its opening for international tourism.

Per Christiansen believes the unique situation is caused by the timing. “The Danes are seeking a destination where you can get warmth. And the high season in Thailand is beginning now where the temperature is just right for the Danes. So, it is really good timing and the interest is usually high at this time,” Per explains.