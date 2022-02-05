Learn more about market opportunities in Singapore and Southeast Asia in 2022

Norwegian Energy Partners in cooperation with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Singapore invites the energy sector to a webinar to explore the ‘Market opportunities in Singapore and Southeast Asia’ in their first edition for 2022 on 24 February.

More about the event, the organizers write:

Singapore has been a world-leading marine offshore shipping hub and is home to the largest presence of Norwegian companies doing business in Asia.

Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world with regional GDP expected to triple to US$20 trillion by 2040 and propel the energy demand to grow by more than double by 2040.

Singapore stands ready to scale up cooperation on low-carbon technologies to advance the global energy transition and this opens up new opportunities for the Norwegian suppliers and developers to collaborate for industry development.

In this webinar, we have brought together our expert partners from DNV, IHS Markit, and Export Finance Norway to give insights on the market trends within oil & gas, priority renewables projects, and financing options to build upon your collective competitiveness for new ventures.

Find more information and sign up here