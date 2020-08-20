Innovation Norway Asia invites to webinar on Vietnamese Off Shore Wind Market

Innovation Norway Asia invites wind energy businesses to join their webminar: Opportunities in the Vietnamese Offshore Wind Market. The event is happening on 25 August 2020, at 09:00-10:30am.The invitation said:

Join us to learn more about the emerging Vietnamese offshore wind market.

Norwegian Energy Partners is collaborating with Innovation Norway to bring you the latest on the development of an offshore wind industry in Vietnam.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing nations in Asia with more than 6% annual economic growth for the past 25 years has successfully increased its electrification rate from 54% to 98% since 1990; connecting some 55m people. Power demand is growing further and is forecasted to hit 230TWH in 2020, 350TWH in 2025 and 515TWH in 2030

For more information, please read here