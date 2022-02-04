Bali is reopening to international travelers 

The Indonesian island of Bali will from 4 February once again open up to international travelers with Covid-19 protocol in place, the Diplomat writes.

Bali will allow all vaccinated international travelers to enter the island but travelers must undergo five days of quarantine upon arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for seven days.

According to Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, the quarantine time for fully vaccinated travelers will be shortened from seven days to five days starting 4 February.

In pre-pandemic times, tourism made up 54 percent of the local economy in Bali but strict covid-19 border control measures and a closed airport meant that the island went from receiving millions of international visitors to welcoming only 45 last year.

The announcement followed a decision to also open Batam and Bintan islands near Singapore to travelers from the city-state and it comes after the governments in Thailand and the Philippines have made similar moves to allow international travelers back.