It’s time for the Finland Talks again!

The Embassy of Finland in Thailand and the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce invite you to join the Finland Talks –webinar on November 16 from 3 pm – 3:45 pm BKK time.

The speaker for this 7th webinar of the Finland Talks series is Mr. Pasi Nopanen, Sales Director Asia at Finnair Cargo. Mr. Nopanen will share his insights on the topic “Finnair Cargo moving towards carbon neutrality”.

