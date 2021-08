The Embassy of Finland in Thailand and the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to join the 4th Finland Talks webinar on 17 August 2021 at 4 pm BKK time.

At this event Professor Dr. Athakorn Kengpol from King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok and Megan Schaible, COO of Reaktor Education and Elements of AI will talk about the topic Gaining national competitive advantage through AI – Case Elements of AI.

Register here and join the webinar for free