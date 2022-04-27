Learn more about Shanghai covid control – status updates from and to Finnish companies

The Finnish Business Council Shanghai invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled “Shanghai covid control – status updates from and to Finnish companies” on 28 April.

More about the webinar, FBCS writes:

Current COVID control measures have severely disrupted the operations of Finnish companies and are causing significant impacts on them. The gradually increased lockdowns since March, resulting in a total lockdown that is still felt in most parts of Shanghai, have resulted in major disruptions in supply chains, and the companies are struggling with logistics, component and workforce shortages, and rising costs. The lockdown has hit especially hard many factories that have been forced to partially or fully shut down operations.

FBCS and the Consulate General of Finland will share status updates on the Shanghai COVID outbreak and its implications for Finnish companies. Consul General of Finland in Shanghai Mr. Pasi Hellman will give a general overview of the current status and afterward, we will hold a panel discussion on how Finnish companies are trying to overcome the challenges posed by COVID control measures.

The panel discussion will be moderated by the Chairman of the FBCS Board of Directors Mr. Jonny Nylund from CSSC Wärtsilä and the other panel discussion attendees consist of Mr. Nichlas Kavander from Kemira, Mr. Wangqiu Song from Metsä Group and Mr. Xiangdong Zhu from Valmet. We have reserved time for Q&A at the end of the webinar.

The webinar is free of charge but requires prior registration. We will send the Teams link to all attendees one day before the event.

Find more information and sign up here