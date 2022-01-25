EuroCham event: Expatriates in Shanghai – Policy update and trend analysis

The Finnish Business Council Shanghai invites you to EuroCham’s event titled ‘Expatriates in Shanghai – Policy update and trend analysis’ on 26 January.

More about the event, FBCS writes:

FBCS is glad to invite you to join us for the European Chamber’s seminar on expatriates’ life in Shanghai and learn more about policy updates and trend analysis.

In the last decade, China has seen a continuous rise in the number of foreigners traveling or moving into the country for business, education, and other purposes. But, since the pandemic’s lockdowns, the Chinese government imposed a series of traveling policies, which has made it complicated for expats to go through procedures of documents and return to China. The uncertainty about entry permission though holding a valid visa and residence permit remains.

On the other hand, China rolls out incentives for foreign talents to live a more comfortable life in terms of settlement, tax, social insurance, medical services, and education. The European Chamber is delighted to invite you to this workshop where insiders and experts will analyze the foreign population’s development in Shanghai, and deconstruct policies relevant to expats.

Find more information here